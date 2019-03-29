You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
A visit to the Ana Luisa website is a breath of fresh air. Rune-like coin necklaces, artistic earrings, and mysterious signet rings abound at the jewelry brand’s website, intriguing us with its simple design and personal-feeling pieces. Jewelry-industry veteran David Benayoun co-founded Ana Luisa just last year, employing some of the best manufacturers in the world to apply their luxury-level finishing techniques to a curated and affordable collection of direct-to-consumer jewels. Thanks to its reasonable price points and trending take on classic pieces, word of Ana Luisa has spread fast amongst fashion insiders and those looking for quality demi-fine jewelry.
Working with specialized jewelers all over the world, the brand’s exacting manufacturing techniques take time and mastery to execute, meaning that their productions runs are limited, and quickly snatched up by a growing list of customers. “Our products take much longer to design, to prepare, to come to life,” says Benayoun. “I wish they could be released faster, but that’s what it takes to make the pieces that we love.”
The brand’s original designs are a surprisingly perfect mix of essentials — simple 14K gold hoops and sterling silver chains — and pieces you're always looking for, like their dainty-but-sculptural Abby Hoops. Made in France and boasting a certain je ne sais quois, the hoops are, in the words of Benayoun, “lightweight and perfect for summer.” They’re also a runaway customer favorite — the first production run sold out in about two weeks, the second in one week, and the third in a mere three days. The Abby Hoops are now on their fourth restock, and are already beginning to dwindle.
So you better have payment information at the ready as you click through our round-up of the brand’s offerings — we can’t make any promises about how long any of this coveted inventory will be available before you’re relegated to the waiting list. And, just in case you don’t see what you need, we’re rounded up a few more options to scratch your jewelry itch until your perfect piece is back in stock.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.