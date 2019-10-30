Just because traditional wedding season is technically over doesn’t mean there aren’t still plenty of autumn and winter weddings on the horizon — even Jennifer Lawrence had a fall wedding! If anything, a cold-weather wedding is extra romantic and calls for a truly special guest ensemble. But let’s be honest: after a jam-packed summer of events, it can feel daunting to have to shell out more cash for the seemingly endless parade of weddings that fill one’s calendar. But thanks to Amazon, you won’t have to go far to find a dress that will have you feeling like your best self without breaking the bank.
Amazon has been working hard to cement itself as a one-stop-shop for online purchases of any kind. You can pick up some dish soap, pet food, and an affordable bridesmaid dress all in one quick online shopping session. And while a few years ago it may have felt inconceivable to find a cute dress on the same website you frequent for toilet paper, these days there are myriad bridesmaid, cocktail, and formal dresses to choose from — most of which are available at a significantly lower price point than traditional online retailers.
We have a feeling that if you open your heart to the dress options at Amazon, you’ll be a hit at the wedding, without having to take a hit to your bank account.
