The Noteworthy Fashion Deals Of Amazon Prime Day 2021

We’ve combed every inch of Amazon leading up to Prime Day: tackling the best of the dot-com’s TikTok-famous offerings; sussing out the most sensational sex toys; culling the most competitive markdowns from Amazon’s big-box cohorts. But, out of all of the Prime Day deals erupting from the internet today, our hearts belong to the multitude of fashionable clothing deals lurking site-side for the next 48 hours — and, let us tell you, this year’s style crop is a fruitful one.
Amazon's pulling out all the stops in the closet category today and tomorrow, with markdowns on a host of its in-house brands along with discounts on a number of viral buys that we’ve devoted words to this year — including the notorious butt-scrunch leggings and a coterie of Insta-ready sunglasses. Even better, Shopbop’s dedicated Amazon storefront is rolling out some rare sales, and we’re carting up curated clothing from brands like ASTR the Label, Free People, and Rolla’s. Not to mention, reader-favorite brands like New Balance, Calvin Klein, and Adidas are all part of the noteworthy sale bunch, too. Less talk, more shop — scroll ahead to score the most stylish deals on women's clothing and fashion during Amazon Prime Day 2021.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently curated by our Most Wanted shopping team editors. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication.