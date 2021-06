We Did The Heavy Lifting & Found The Best Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals

From apartment-friendly treadmills to massage guns spin bikes , and more, Prime Day is the perfect time to invest in upgrading your home gym setup for less. Since workout equipment tends to be on the pricier side, nabbing it at a Prime Day-level discount can actually amount to some serious savings. Not sure where to start? No sweat, we already did all the heavy lifting for you by rounding up the best Amazon Prime Day fitness deals ahead (with more to come once the main event kicks off on Monday!).