With several under our belts, we consider ourselves seasoned experts in distinguishing Amazon Prime Day's most cart-worthy discounts from its duds. If you’d prefer to avoid the turbulent mosh pit of the aforementioned 250,000+ deals, then welcome to the R29 Shopping team's private Prime Day club — aka a guide to all the Amazon Prime Day deals we're actually buying this year. Ahead, find everything from 25% off our editor’s miracle-working dry shampoo to almost 30% a top-of-the-line robot vacuum that we’re finally pulling the trigger on and more.