Pregnant Women Are Obsessed With This Viral Amazon Dress

“GET THIS DRESS!!! I had been searching for a dress for our maternity shoot… THIS dress swooped in and saved the day!” writes Amazon reviewer Kimberly, adding: "Also can we talk about the price?! SO affordable! I feel like this dress will even fit me post-pregnancy. I absolutely love it!” She even dropped the name of her photographer, for anyone who might be in need of more than a dress. Another reviewer named Mallory shared her similar experience of just about giving up on finding the perfect ensemble until this dreamboat of an option floated across the internet's sea of choice: "Ordered it like less then 3 days before my shoot, it came in time and looked amazing! It’s not even a maternity dress but fits like one has tons of room for your growing belly!"



Considering the style is ultra-lightweight, it makes sense that it's having a major moment as summer temperatures continue to climb. The only thing that's worse than clothing that makes you feel sticky and sweaty under the sun is feeling that way while pregnant and about to be photographed. Plus, the elasticized bodice makes for a flexible fit around the bust, and the ruffled frill along the neckline — well, that's just fun. If you've got a bump but remain undecided about how you want it to make its social media debut, then at least to scroll through the images posted in the review section of this Amazon item. Trust us, inspiration is endless.