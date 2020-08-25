We Found A Bunch Of Fashion Treasure Buried On Amazon

We’ve been known to spend a lot of time on Amazon. Whether we’re hot on the trail of a smokin’ bodysuit, vintage-inspired eyewear, or compliment-grabbing swimsuit, we know that the seemingly bottomless site can yield sartorial buried treasure with diamond-in-the-rough-type price tags. Now, with a new season in sight and all of the wish-listed purchases to go along with it, we’re turning to Amazon in an attempt to affordably check some autumnal buys off our list.
This year, we’re not settling for any old sweater. We’re in search of FROW-ready, influencer-approved goods that we can sneak into our late-summer rotation and get plenty of mileage out of this fall; like puff-sleeved column sheaths, jewel-toned slipdresses, high-waisted stovepipe jeans, and dazzling holographic sneakers. Luckily, our Amazon deep dive for these kinds of Fashion-Week-worthy finds did not disappoint — we surfaced 15 of such styles, most of which clock in for well under $50.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.