This Best-Selling Eyeliner Has 4k Reviews On Amazon

With the exception of trolls just out to incite, you can pretty much count on the people of the internet to give it to you straight. Redditors, Sephora VIB members, Amazon reviewers — they have nothing to lose by sharing their unfiltered thoughts on beauty products. And the latter community has a lot of thoughts on this Stila eyeliner. Over four thousand, to be exact.
Sure, there are some detractors, but the vast majority are obsessed with the waterproof formula's opacity, staying power, and ease, and as a liquid liner connoisseur myself, those are exactly the qualities I look for. Is the formula solid in one go? Will this flick last all day on my oily eyelids? How flexible is the tip?
This one checks all those boxes and then some. Take the color range: You've got your typical blacks, browns, and dark blues, of course, but you can also go for periwinkle, emerald, or pink. But don't just take it from me.
"[This] is a best-seller for a reason," Amazon user Sally Ng wrote. "[It] stays long and it's smudge-free. The only downside is that I take it everywhere with me including when I travel so I lose it easily!"
Taylor Ross said, "After a one hour long Body Combat class in the middle of summer in a crowded room with hardly any air-conditioning, I was VERY curious to see how this eyeliner would hold up. At the end of the class, I checked it out and there was NO smudging or flaking. That is seriously impressive!" Indeed — and you can pair it with this workout-resistant mascara, too.
And reviewer Tashaxe even sleeps in the stuff: "This product is amazing. I have a somewhat unusual daily schedule. I go to work, come home & shower, apply my makeup, stream game commentary online, go to bed, wake up and my makeup usually looks as good as it did when I went to bed (as long as I didn't rub my eyes in my sleep) and it saves me the time of painting my face before heading off to work again."
The people have spoken: If crazy long-lasting eyeliner is what you're after, add this to your cart.
