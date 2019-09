Tarte's New Mascara Lasted Me Through 5 Workout Classes

The first class was one I had never tried, but always wanted to: boxing . After a quick warm-up, I strapped on my gloves and started beating on some punching bags. Aside from getting out some major aggression, I sweat my ass off. By the end of the class, I was pink in the face, but my mascara had stayed put. And when I washed my face at night, the mascara came off seamlessly — which is rare when it comes to budge-proof formulations.What is this, you ask? Oh, just a class that involves going for a jog with some trampolines strapped to your feet . I'm not kidding — the instructor hands out specialty boots with springs so your jog works out your butt. It was actually the only time I've ever enjoyed a run. But just because I felt like a kid again doesn't mean I didn't sweat — it's still cardio. Still, even with all the jumping, the mascara didn't budge.After beating the hell out of my punching bag and hopping through a jog, I figured it was time to get in touch with my center. So I took a vinyasa yoga class, which is my favorite type of yoga . But I have this one issue with my flow: Once I start to get my heart rate up, tiny beads of sweat roll into my eyes during upright poses, causing my mascara to run, Lauren Conrad-style. But that didn't happen with the Lifted mascara. It stayed put — even when I accidentally rubbed my eye in downward-facing dog.Let me be frank: I hate Zumba. Nothing makes me sweat like a beast while feeling like a suburban mom more than shaking my ass to some souped-up reggaeton music. I have no rhythm. I'm all elbows. So while I felt like a total idiot by the end of this class, I looked fabulous. I noticed for the first time that not only did the mascara stay put pigment-wise, but it also helped my lashes maintain their curl. This was bonkers to me, because the formula is so lightweight.I finished the week with my usual workout: 30 minutes on the stationary bike followed by 40 minutes of weights and 10 minutes of stretching. I have to say — I felt a little better about myself looking in the mirror during my weight reps. The mascara helped me look less tired at 6:30 a.m., and it stayed put throughout my entire workout. When I go to the gym after work and am still wearing my makeup from the day, I usually wind up with raccoon eyes by the end of my workout. I saw none of that this time.Does anyone need makeup at the gym? Absolutely not — this is all about personal preference. But here's how I look at it: I'm already in an environment that sometimes makes me feel not-so-great about myself. So if popping on a mascara that I know will stay put helps me feel a little more confident while I'm lifting heavy objects over my head, then I'm all for it.Lifted Sweatproof Mascara, $21, available at Tarte