The Weirdest, Funniest & Craziest Beauty Hacks On Reddit

In the old days, if you had a beauty dilemma, you’d call up a trusted friend for a second opinion or seek out the advice of a derm or hairstylist. But oh, how times have changed. Now, you can post your query to Reddit and within seconds, you’ll have half the world offering up their opinions. It's like a virtual beauty clinic filled with questionable product endorsements, DIY recipes, and strange tips and tricks. It's also kind of a black hole, so to save you some precious time, we’ve rounded up the wackiest and most inventive products and beauty hacks below.
1. Secret Sauce
Don't worry, marine lovers: No sharks were harmed in the making of this serum. It started out as a DIY recipe posted by Reddit user and skin-care blogger Chel Cortes, and after getting rave reviews on the results, she decided to make it available for purchase. The hydrating, oil-free serum contains 5% niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 to improve skin's barrier function, and brightening antioxidants. It's rarely in stock, so if you see it, grab it.
2. Curl Power
You’ve probably heard the tip about heating up your eyelash curler with your blowdryer to get extra-sculpted lashes, but Redditors (likely ones who underestimated the heat settings and ended up burning their lids), have come up with some inventive workarounds. Fatziggy commented, “I put my eyelash curler in my bra while I do the rest of my face. Quieter and not as damaging to your lashes,” while LisaLulz admitted, “I place mine between my thighs lol.”
3. Close Shave
This not-so-subtly named cream, created specifically for those little red bumps you get from shaving along your bikini line, has a loyal following of Reddit fans. They swear by its skin-softening and ingrown-reducing results, plus the warm vanilla scent. (We, however, don't recommend using anything with artificial fragrances down there.)
4. Chocolate Fix
Brunettes who are always on the hunt for a dry shampoo that doesn’t look chalky, we’ve found a sweet-smelling solution for you. Thesunandthestars suggests a DIY cornstarch/cocoa mix: "I’ve been using that and it matched my hair color so it didn't turn white. I use it every 3rd to 4th day of not washing my hair and it makes the smell better and soaks up oil.”
5. No-Slip Grip
You know that bald patch you get when your glasses rub the foundation off your nose? One Reddit user found a solution: eyeshadow primer. Eye primers tend to be tackier and give better grip than face primer, so apply it in small areas that require a bit more staying power.
6. Sniff Test
This deep rusty red liquid lipstick has a huge cult following on Reddit. Users rave about how smooth and long-lasting the formula is, but warn that the scent takes some getting used to. One person compared it to root beer, another said fresh paint, and someone even claimed cat pee.
Jeffree Star Cosmetics Velour Liquid Lipstick in Unicorn Blood, $18, available at Jeffree Star Cosmetics.
7. Clean Like A Queen
Need a new cleanser? Phoebixx has a recommendation. The Redditor says, “I wash my face with 100% powdered milk, Cleopatra style. The slight acidity removes dead skin so it's a great mild exfoliant safe for everyday use — and if you wash it off with cold water rather than hot, a small amount of the fat will stay on your skin, making it soft and moisturized (without being greasy).” Although hellohaley made a valid point, asking, “Where did Cleopatra get powdered milk from?” Hmm.
8. Dog & Pony Show
Epicfailer10 accidentally stumbled upon a gem of a shampoo. “I used my friend's dog's shampoo while staying with her because it was in the shower. I spent all day going on and on about how nice my hair felt. She finally asked what shampoo I used....turned out to be her dog's... I should call her and see what kind it was, because my hair has never looked so good!” And that’s not the only animal shampoo the Redditors have gushed over. The horse shampoo Mane 'n Tail is a favorite.
9. Cheap Trick
Redditors are going wild for these K-beauty hair supplements, which work sort of like fillers (only, you know, no shots). When hair is dry or damaged, the strands weaken and become more porous. This solution is packed with proteins and collagen that users claim add strength and volume directly to those vulnerable areas. Mix with 10ml of water until it becomes a thick and creamy paste, the apply it to hair like a mask. Leave it on for 20-30 minutes, then rinse with warm water. But the craziest thing of all? It only costs one dollar.
10. Balm 2.0
Lip balm doesn't cut it for some with chapped lips, who swear by none other than nipple butter. "Seriously. I haven't bought a tube of lip balm in YEARS and I won't ever again,” comments WXGirl83. And we can confirm this works. The stuff is as gentle, soothing, and hydrating on cracked lips as it is on sensitive nipples.
