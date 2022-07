AllSaints’ Golden Hour Collection Is Summer Vibes Incarnate

That said, I loved that AllSaints had items that spoke my style language in addition to layer-able pieces like an oversize linen blazer to dress things up a bit. (Last touch: a logo visor to keep my face protected from the sun.) During a recent work trip to sunny Los Angeles, I packed my AllSaints haul and planned my outfits around Golden Hour's pieces : For an alfresco poolside dinner, I wore a silk navy cami and denim skirt with the Sammie Linen Blazer, an airy, oatmeal-hued layer that is making me a "summer blazer" person. The next day, I spent time biking from Santa Monica to Venice and back clad in the (very apropos) beach-printed Solis tee paired with the mid-thigh Alfie denim shorts . To top it all off, the Oppose Visor was the real MVP during high noon — and didn't leave me with dreaded hat hair.