ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fall Fashion Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Get A Flawless Fall Fashion Aesthetic With These Wardrobe Staples

Vivien Lee
It's never too early to plan your fall capsule wardrobe. So as you dip your toes into transitional weather attire, let us slowly direct you to the best fall fashion — no pumpkin or leaf motifs here. Instead, we've created an extensive roundup of sublime autumn staples that you can freely mix and match. There are classic button-downs, stylish pants, fall jackets, trendy handbags, everyday jewelry, and plenty of shoes.
Brands and retailers like AnthropologiePact, and Free People have already started to release their fall collections. We're seeing plenty of warm tones like caramel, army green, chocolate, and red and fall-esque prints like gingham and plaid. Within our extensive fall styling guide, you'll find tons of knits to up your sweater weather game, chic denim silhouettesfall dresses, and the season's signature overalls ahead. It's time to start sketching out your first-day-of-fall outfit. 
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

Best Fall Button-Down Shirts

Shop This
PACT
Sunset Light Gauze Classic Shirt
$74.00
PACT
Maeve
The Bennet Buttondown Shirt By Maeve
$110.00
Anthropologie
J.Crew
Ruffle-trim Button-up Shirt In Cotton Poplin
$98.00
J.Crew
H&M
Pointed-collar Shirt
$26.99
H&M
Trade your worn-in button-downs for new ones in fall prints and hues. There's even a white one with a trendy ruffle trim for the minimalists.

Best Fall Pants

Shop This
FP Movement
Set Me Free Pants
$128.00
Free People
Maeve
The Colette Cropped Wide-leg Pants
$130.00
Anthropologie
Alo Yoga
High-waist Pursuit Trouser
$148.00
Alo Yoga
allegra k
Elastic High Waist Leisure Plaid Pants Wit...
$37.99$50.69
Target
Bring a bit of fun to your fall 'fits with cargo pants, plaid bottoms, and abstract prints.

Best Fall Denim

Shop This
Madewell
Denim Snap-front Long Vest In Sedgwick Wash
$118.00
Madewell
Universal Standard
Farrah High Rise Flared Jeans
$128.00
Universal Standard
Good American
Good Legs Skinny Jeans
$99.00
Good American
Express
High Waisted Cargo Front Slit Midi Denim S...
$78.00
Express
Stock up on elevated denim with a vest, midi skirt, and trendy jeans.

Best Fall Outerwear

Shop This
Sézane
Will Jacket
$145.00
Sézane
shop 4 products
Lululemon
Always Effortless Jacket
$148.00
Lululemon
ASOS DESIGN
Longline Trench Coat In Stone
$93.00
ASOS
Athleta
Whisper Featherless Jacket
$199.00
Athleta
Mango
Pocket Tweed Jacket
$129.99
Mango
Light jackets to layer with when the air gets a bit crisp are the epitome of autumn. Find your new outerwear here — we have all the classic fall colors.

Best Fall Blazers

Shop This
rag & bone
Preston Wool Blazer
$364.00$650.00
rag & bone
Frame
'70s Houndstooth Wool Blend Blazer
$648.00
Nordstrom
Madewell
The Plus Caldwell Double-breasted Blazer I...
$124.99$188.00
Madewell
Dolan
Corset Blazer
$148.00
Anthropologie
Have you heard business core is in? Prepare to step into the office with a sleek new blazer.

Best Fall Sweaters/Cardigans

Shop This
Eloquii
Twofer Skirted Sweater
$50.97$84.95
Eloquii
& Other Stories
Ribbed Knit Cardigan
$99.00
& Other Stories
Polo Ralph Lauren
Wool Turtleneck Sweater
$298.00
Ralph Lauren
Boden
Collared Cashmere Cardigan
$174.99$350.00
Boden
Stay cozy in a new knit, whether you opt for a collared cardigan or turtleneck sweater.

Best Fall Overalls/Jumpsuits

Shop This
L.L. Bean
Women's 207 Vintage Jeans Overalls
$99.00
L.L. Bean
Alex Mill
Standard Short Sleeve Jumpsuit In Denim
$235.00
Alex Mill
Show Me Your Mumu
San Fran Overalls
$184.00
Revolve
Dickies
Short Sleeve Flex Coverall
$54.99
Amazon
Glide into comfy one-and-done overalls that only require a simple tank or T-shirt underneath to exude that full fall fashion look.

Best Fall Dresses

Shop This
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-sleeve Corset Mini Sweater Dress
$16.97$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Quince
100% European Linen Button Front Dress
$49.90
Quince
Pomander Place
Tan Coco Tweed Bow Dress
$168.00
Tuckernuck
Reformation
Ida Cashmere Sleeveless Sweater Dress
$348.00
Reformation
Step into our world of fall dresses. There are classy tweed minis, cashmere sweater dresses, and more everyday options. We won't blame you if you end up wanting them all.

Best Fall Shoes

Shop This
Everlane
The Puffa Clog
$165.00
Everlane
shop 4 products
Dolce Vita
Emol Heels
$160.00
Dolce Vita
Sam Edelman
Loraine Bit Loafer
$150.00
Sam Edelman
Rothy's
The Lace Up Sneaker
$169.00
Rothy's
Tamara Mellon
Minty Mary Jane
$295.00
Tamara Mellon
The best fall shoes match both casual and upscale looks yet still bring a bit of oomph. Shop footwear like Mary Janes, clogs, block heels, and loafers.

Best Fall Boots

Shop This
Charles & Keith
Metallic Chain Accent Knee-high Boots
$103.00
Charles & Keith
Dr. Martens
Embury
$109.95$130.00
Zappos
Ganni
Barbados Cherry Red Mid Shaft Embroidered ...
$825.00
Ganni
Franco Sarto
Stevie
$180.00$185.00
Zappos
If these boots were made for walking, how can you deny them? Imagine strolling through the streets and walking over the crunchy fall leaves with any one of these options.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT

Best Fall Handbags

Shop This
Staud
Marike Bag
$375.00
Staud
Lemaire
Tan Small Croissant Bag
$663.00$1205.00
SSENSE
3.1 Phillip Lim
Pashli Leather Duffle Bag
$417.37$795.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Rebecca Minkoff
Darren Small Shoulder Bag
$129.00$278.00
Rebecca Minkoff
Explore the wonders of fashionable handbags from our list of bucket bags, mini top handle styles, and more.

Best Jewelry For Fall

Shop This
Mejuri
Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace
$198.00
Mejuri
Lele Sadoughi
Zinnia Two-tone & Faux Pearl Flower Pendan...
$50.00$125.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
BaubleBar
Mamie 18k Gold Ring Set
$98.00
BaubleBar
Alighieri
Sagittarius Gold-plated Necklace
$215.00
MatchesFashion
Of course, clothes and shoes are important, but jewelry adds that necessary pop and shine to your outfit to make it a real showstopper. Keep it simple with a gold herringbone chain or go for a personal touch with a zodiac necklace.
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT