Sportswear lovers have plenty to celebrate this summer thanks to a new collection from Adidas and Sporty & Rich. Launching on June 15, the second collaboration between the two brands once again fuses Adidas’ street style-cool aesthetic with Sporty & Rich’s retro vibes.
Available in unisex sizing and ranging in price from $50 to $120, the capsule line reimagines favorite archival pieces while adding elevated details — for example, the it shoe of the moment, the Samba sneaker, will come in three summer-ready colorways (white, blue rush and cream white) with a pearl key-ring and co-branded box. The apparel offerings are just as warm-weather ready, and include a T-shirt, soccer jersey, V-neck sweater and a pair of shorts, all of which can be found in cream, navy and light blue hues to match the Sambas.
Adidas and Sporty & Rich first teamed up last fall. That marked the first-ever collaboration for Sporty & Rich, which originally started as an Instagram account from Canadian creative Emily Oberg before developing into the LA- and Paris-based brand of luxe and minimalist sportswear it's known for today. Recently, Sporty & Rich also joined forces with Lacoste for a tennis-forward line.
