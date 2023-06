Available in unisex sizing and ranging in price from $50 to $120, the capsule line reimagines favorite archival pieces while adding elevated details — for example, the it shoe of the moment, the Samba sneaker , will come in three summer-ready colorways (white, blue rush and cream white) with a pearl key-ring and co-branded box. The apparel offerings are just as warm-weather ready , and include a T-shirt, soccer jersey, V-neck sweater and a pair of shorts, all of which can be found in cream, navy and light blue hues to match the Sambas.