If you ogle shoes as much as we do, you've probably noticed that you can't walk down the street without spotting a sea of sneakers; not to mention, the majority aren't getting swapped out in an office elevator or lobby corner for a fancier alternative. With more lax dress codes and fashion's obsession with comfort (see: baggy dad shirts, Grandma shoes, all-forgiving voluminous pants), it makes sense that walkable footwear has graduated from mere trend to everyday fixture.
For those who still aren't convinced of their sneaks' non-sweat-sesh fashion prowess, we're here to show that with a bit of creativity, you can bring together an unlikely combo like palazzo pants, a crop top, and taupe Tubulars — and finally give those black ankle boots a breather. To break it down further, we're taking our faves from street style mainstay adidas Originals and transforming them through five unexpected outfits. Whether the foundation begins with timeless Superstars or Stan Smiths, or futuristic newcomers like the NMD, these footwear styles offer the ultimate jumping off point for many a successful, too-cool-for-crippling-heels ensemble. Your guide to becoming a DL sneakerhead, right this way.
