The show was one of those rare ones that brought on both a yearning to shop and to revisit our own closets to recreate some of the great styling moments (we have our eye on those spotted dresses-over-long-sleeve-shirt hybrids, but we're going to attempt to DIY it next spring). The biggest hankerings came at the end, via the five looks that featured button-up shirts in a trim banker stripe. These shirts had big, baggy arms, were slightly oversized in the shoulders and necklines, and ran loose and long in the torso. And instead of looking dowdy, it looked awesome — we imagine it was the kind of thing that Marlene Dietrich would love loved if she were born in 1985. The perfect piece, of course, comes with an MSGM tag, but until then, we think we'll make a pit stop in our dad's closet the next time we go for a visit. We'll give it back this fall. Click ahead for some inspiration.