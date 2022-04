I Tried Adidas x Allbirds’ New Hyper-Sustainable Running Shoe

When it comes to running shoes, a few things have always been non-negotiables: comfort and support, as well as a decent heel drop for a bouncy, cushioned stride. The Adizero x Allbirds sneakers passed all those marks with flying colors as I walked my dog around the neighborhood, ran errands, and worked out at the gym. The fabric upper was less structured than I'm used to with a performance shoe, but was still able to take me through a breezy three-mile jog on the treadmill (any longer, and I personally would crave more support from my footwear). adidas' Florence Rohart, Sr. Footwear Designer explained the shoe's design in a statement, "To keep minimalist not only in materials but also in construction, we went to extremes and left only what we really needed on the shoe to keep the performance properties.” This makes these sustainable kicks perfect for anyone who loves a minimalist shoe for running and crosstraining or even just a comfy shoe for wearing around town.