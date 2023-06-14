Outsmart Acne With These High-Tech Devices That Actually Work

TikTok has been raving about the Solawave wand, so this was the lone newcomer I was excited to try as part of my research for this story. I liked the idea of a targeted LED and microcurrent treatment, which is a great alternative if you don't want to splurge on a full-face mask (more on that later, though). Another major plus: It's compact and travel-friendly, allowing you to continue your treatments on the go. The Solawave was easy to integrate into my routine since it only demanded a few minutes of my day, and I found it super relaxing to wave a magic wand over my skin while watching TV. As I passed the Solawave over my skin, I could mentally visualize rogue hyperpigmentation and dullness disappearing with every swipe of the device. In addition to being popular for acne-prone types, the Solawave also claims to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, which I don't really have yet, but will one day. While I wouldn't necessarily use it for active breakouts, I do think that it helped prevent future ones from surfacing, in addition to the main draw, which is to brighten skin.