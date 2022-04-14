A Theragun — For Your Face? We’re Listening

I'm not going to lie — at this point in my testing journey, I was sort of at a "take it or leave it" mindset when I went in to try the hot and cold rings. Reader, let me tell you how wrong I was. I'll start with the hot ring, which is meant to aid in tension relief and enhance your massage experience. As soon as I powered on my device and started gliding it across my face, it was as if the tightness in my jaw melted away. I prepped my skin with my regular morning skin care, but added a tiny bit of face oil to assist with glide. (I don't recommend using the attachment on bare skin since you don't want to pull or tug the skin too much.) If you love a hot stone massage, then this will mimic that sensation for your face. According to the brand, the hot ring is meant to aid product absorption into the skin, with the goal of enhancing its effects. I can't say I noticed a difference in the immediate, but perhaps this is something more noticed over an extended period of time. Mostly, I loved it for gentle massage on my pressure points.