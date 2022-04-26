A Theragun — For Your Face? We’re Listening

If your skin is a high-maintenance B and you love testing out the latest beauty gadgets, then you will likely be obsessed with the TheraFace PRO. As I mentioned earlier, I was a bit skeptical of its many capabilities; I worried it would be like a massive eyeshadow palette that only had three shades I actually used. At £375, it costs the same as the Theragun Elite, and clocks in at significantly more than the entry-level Theragun Mini. (BTW, don't go getting any ideas, folks — I own a Mini, and would never let it touch my face.) My rationale is that if you were already considering shelling out for a high-tech skin device (i.e. something with microcurrent or a luxe cryo-roller, perhaps), then the TheraFace PRO might get you the best value given its myriad capabilities. (Other thought: If you want a gift that will knock someone's socks off, this is definitely something that any beauty lover will be absolutely thrilled to receive.)



In my many years of being a professional beauty-tester and swatcher extraordinaire, I have to say: A lot of devices are a bunch of hype that's not necessarily worth the steep price. While I was fortunate enough to receive a TheraFace PRO model for free to test, this is something I could easily see myself saving up to buy. It's that good.