How To Get A Celeb-Approved Microcurrent Facial Without Leaving Your Couch

If the whole boutique-fitness movement isn't exactly your cup of golden milk as it is, there's no skin-care concept less appealing than the idea of a workout for your skin. There's enough to worry about in life, like death, taxes, and how you're going to pay for your next 30-day unlimited hot-yoga pass — now you need to be aware of facial fitness, too? But as off-putting as the whole "exercise for your face" thing might seem at first, microcurrent facials are anything but exhausting. In fact, all you have to do is lay there and let the technologically-advanced device work your facial muscles for you.
"The electrical stimulation works by mimicking the way the brain relays messages to the muscles," aesthetician Kerry Benjamin explains. "The goal, then, is to speed up the body’s natural regenerative processes, which is why it’s used for anti-aging, firming, toning, and stimulating facial muscles." And while you'll often see microcurrent treatments heralded as the best way to prep for any red-carpet ceremony coming up on your schedule, you don't need to have a couture gown hanging in a closet at the Ritz to get the benefits of the muscle-stimulating currents.
Ahead, the five best tools for getting a microcurrent facial in the comfort of your own home, best used while seated in front of the TV. If only all workouts were this easy.