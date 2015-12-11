Story from US News

There's a Chrome extension that turns all mentions of Trump into "He-who-must-not-be-named." (Read More)
Anonymous declared today “ISIS Trolling Day.” (Read More)
The Golden Globes’ Twitter team confused America Ferrera with Gina Rodriguez. (Read More)
The University of Delaware gave its students over $400 to buy ammunition. (Read More)
Amazon expanded its one-hour alcohol delivery to Manhattan with more cities to follow. (Read More)
The hit podcast "Serial" is back with a new season about U.S. Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl. (Read More)
Amy Schumer and other celebrities joined the call to end gun violence in a new PSA. (Read More)
Jared Leto is suing TMZ over that leaked video where he disses Taylor Swift. (Read More)
