Story from US NewsThis A.M.UsThere's a Chrome extension that turns all mentions of Trump into "He-who-must-not-be-named." (Read More)Anonymous declared today "ISIS Trolling Day." (Read More)The Golden Globes' Twitter team confused America Ferrera with Gina Rodriguez. (Read More)The University of Delaware gave its students over $400 to buy ammunition. (Read More)Amazon expanded its one-hour alcohol delivery to Manhattan with more cities to follow. (Read More)The hit podcast "Serial" is back with a new season about U.S. Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl. (Read More)Amy Schumer and other celebrities joined the call to end gun violence in a new PSA. (Read More)Jared Leto is suing TMZ over that leaked video where he disses Taylor Swift. (Read More)