As was prophesied, Serial has at last returned to grace our morning commutes and treadmill workouts. The debut episode of season 2 discreetly dropped into our phones this morning and, so far, it's just as good as you remembered.
SPOILERS AHEAD — YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED.
As expected, the second season of the cult podcast is tackling the story of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who was held by the Taliban for five years after disappearing from his platoon under mysterious circumstances. Sarah Koenig and her team have partnered with Page One, the production company currently working on a documentary about Bergdahl. The filmmakers have provided Serial with access to recordings of the soldier telling his side of the story.
We won't say more than that, as you've got some listening to do. But for those of you who've already finished: OMG, that preview for next week?! WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN???
Damnit, Koenig.
