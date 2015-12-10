Update: Amazon is officially expanding its coveted one-hour alcohol delivery. Until yesterday, the service was only available in Seattle, but according to ReCode, the site recently added New York City to the mix. Speedy delivery is only available to Amazon Prime members, who can order the 60-minute booze to their door for $7.99. (If you can wait an extra hour, though, there's no additional charge.) It probably isn't worth it if you don't already pay for Prime, but if you do, we suggest throwing a very impromptu boozy binge-watching party for the second season of Transparent.
This story was originally published August 26, 2015.
We can't decide if this is the best news we've heard all week, or a recipe for trouble. Amazon announced in a press release yesterday that the company is officially testing one-hour alcohol delivery. Yes, you read that correctly. It's amazing for obvious reasons (laziness being No. 1), and probably bad for others (like our wallets and general drinking habits).
The service is part of a new initiative called Prime Now, through which Amazon Prime members can get their hands on "items like paper towels, wine, beer, chilled and frozen items, like milk and ice cream, televisions and Kindle devices," all delivered in 60 minutes or less. "Prime Now is our fastest delivery option ever. With Prime Now, you can skip a trip to the store and get the items you need delivered right to your door in under an hour," explains Stephenie Landry, director of Amazon’s Prime Now service.
For the time being, the Prime Now roll out announced yesterday is only available in Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, and Kirkland zip codes. However, the company plans to rapidly expand the service to additional markets. Provided all goes well, hopefully we'll soon find ourselves with what might be the easiest way to order booze, ever.
