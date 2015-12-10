Golden Globes' Twitter Can't Tell The Difference Between Latina Actresses

Elizabeth Kiefer
Photo: REX Shutterstock.
In case you wanted more proof about the way women of color are blatantly marginalized in Hollywood, here's some.

Thursday morning, in advance of the Golden Globes nomination announcements, the organization's official Twitter account tried to get people pumped up by tweeting a photo of the presenters. Dennis Quaid, Chloë Grace Moretz, Angela Bassett, and America Ferrera sat on the stage, waiting for their turns at the podium.

But whoever was manning the Golden Globes Twitter account confused America Ferrera for Gina Rodriguez — not once, but twice.

The tweets have since been deleted. But not before numerous Twitter users flagged the error.
We have yet to see an admission of error from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. And while it was most likely just an unfortunate gaffe, that doesn't make the mistake excusable. The HFPA and other organizations manage to successfully distinguish between white actors with ease all the time. Latina actresses aren't any more interchangeable. Get it together, Golden Globes.
