Update: Jared Leto Suing TMZ Over Leaked Video Of Taylor Swift Dis

Update: Jared Leto has filed a lawsuit against entertainment site TMZ for publishing a video he alleges was obtained illegally. TMZ's parent company, Warner Bros. Entertainment, is also named in the suit.
According to court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, TMZ is accused of publishing the controversial video, which shows the actor making negative remarks about Taylor Swift's album, despite knowing it had no rights to the footage.
"I have chosen to file this lawsuit not because I want to, but in hopes it will encourage more people to stop trafficking in stolen goods, to follow proper legal procedure and so that it may motivate additional consideration for the harm these acts can create, especially when the only intention is to simply further the bottom line for the companies and corporations that commit these acts," Leto said in a statement.
The suit alleges that the videographer tried to sell the video to TMZ for $2,000, but refused to sign a document confirming the footage was legally his. Leto claims that TMZ was aware the footage was stolen, but chose to publish it anyway.
One interesting wrinkle: Leto is starring in Suicide Squad, which is being distributed by Warner Bros. Will they move to settle to keep their star happy?
Updated on December 8 at 6:00 a.m.: Jared Leto has backtracked on his comments about Taylor Swift. The actor issued an apology via Twitter to the pop star and her fans after dismissing her album 1989 in a review that went viral. One can only imagine the resulting ire from Swift's legion of fans.
Despite previously saying that he didn't "give a fuck" about the singer, Leto now calls her "amazing." Does he mean it? Will Swift be appeased? Can we expect a response song on her new album? Only time will tell.
The truth is I think @taylorswift13 is amazing + an incredible example of what's possible. If I hurt her or her fans my sincerest apologies.— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) December 7, 2015
This story was originally published on December 7, 2015.
Jared Leto is a busy guy. So busy, he apparently hasn't had a second to gather his thoughts on Taylor's multi-platinum 2014 album 1989. But he's finally crossed a Swift review off his to-do list.
With one of his band mates from Thirty Seconds to Mars, Leto first listens to "Welcome to New York," in a short video, which gets a quick thumbs down from his fellow musician. "Blank Space," is next, and he proves celebrities are just like us when he wonders about Swift's "Starbucks Lovers." After he claims he "wants to steal" elements from "Blank Space," he calls "Style" an "interesting little pop song," and signs seem to show Leto is at least a casual Taylor fan. Yet the video ends with Leto declaring, "Fuck her. I don't give a fuck about her. It's what works best for us."
It seems like Leto is just saying he doesn't see Swift as a possible influence on Thirty Seconds to Mars' music, but that's still a pretty harsh way to put it. And of course it's possible after the camera was turned off he discovered "Shake it Off," dancing off any bad feelings towards Ms Swift.
Opener Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
