Update: Jared Leto Suing TMZ Over Leaked Video Of Taylor Swift Dis

This story was originally published on December 7, 2015.



Jared Leto is a busy guy. So busy, he apparently hasn't had a second to gather his thoughts on Taylor's multi-platinum 2014 album 1989. But he's finally crossed a Swift review off his to-do list.



With one of his band mates from Thirty Seconds to Mars, Leto first listens to "Welcome to New York," in a short video, which gets a quick thumbs down from his fellow musician. "Blank Space," is next, and he proves celebrities are just like us when he wonders about Swift's "Starbucks Lovers." After he claims he "wants to steal" elements from "Blank Space," he calls "Style" an "interesting little pop song," and signs seem to show Leto is at least a casual Taylor fan. Yet the video ends with Leto declaring, "Fuck her. I don't give a fuck about her. It's what works best for us."



It seems like Leto is just saying he doesn't see Swift as a possible influence on Thirty Seconds to Mars' music, but that's still a pretty harsh way to put it. And of course it's possible after the camera was turned off he discovered "Shake it Off," dancing off any bad feelings towards Ms Swift.