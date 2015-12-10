If you're truly tired of seeing Trump's name all over the internet, well, thank technology. One enterprising woman has created a Chrome extension that turns all mentions of Trump into Voldemort. Or rather, "He-who-must-not-be-named."
Trump2Voldemort, created by Sarah Xiyi Chen, takes all mentions of Trump and replaces his name with "You Know Who" or "He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named." Trump's twitter? Is now "Tom M. Riddle."
.@jk_rowling I know you said Trump wasn't as bad as Lord V, but his name's still so annoying https://t.co/S8X1ITyjLq pic.twitter.com/rnJsWSTaGR— Sarah Xiyi Chen (@Sarah_X_Chen) December 10, 2015
This, of course, comes after J.K. Rowling took to Twitter and wrote, that "Voldemort was nowhere near as bad" as Trump after the presidential candidate's recent statements — you know, when he claimed America should close its borders to all Muslims. (Unfortunately, once this writer implemented the extension, our headline now read "J.K. Rowling Says He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named Is Worse Than Voldemort.")
This isn't the first extension to mess with politicians' names. Name Swap has taken the liberty of replacing multiple politicians' names with gross nicknames. But Trump2Voldemort is pretty pointed. The "about" section says: "After downloading, please go out of your way to protect the wonderful Muslims in your life, donate to refugees (Collateral Repair Project is a great organization), and for the love of liberty and freedom do not vote for Lord Voldemort."
And it works, although it takes a little bit of time. Proof? While saving this story, the name "Donald Trump" was changed to "You Know Who." So every time his name pops up? You're reminded of just how hateful Trump's rhetoric is.
