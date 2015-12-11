There's a Chrome extension that turns all mentions of Trump into "He-who-must-not-be-named."
Trump2Voldemort, created by Sarah Xiyi Chen, takes all mentions of Trump and replaces his name with "You Know Who" or "He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named." For example, Trump's twitter? Is now "Tom M. Riddle." This, of course, comes after J.K. Rowling took to Twitter and wrote that "Voldemort was nowhere near as bad" as Trump after the presidential candidate's recent statements — you know, when he claimed America should close its borders to all Muslims. (Read More)
Anonymous declared today “ISIS Trolling Day.”
Shortly after the terrorist attacks in Paris, hacking collective Anonymous declared war against ISIS, promising to launch “massive cyber attacks” in an operation referred to as #OpParis. The battle will continues today with the hacktivists and their supporters trolling the Islamic State with comical and derisive memes. All posts that participate in the so-called ISIS Trolling Day will be hashtagged #Daesh and #Daeshbags. (Read More)
The Golden Globes’ Twitter team confused American Ferrera with Gina Rodriguez.
America Ferrera was one of the four presenters who announced the 2016 Golden Globe nominees, but according to the awards’ official Twitter account, Ferrera never appeared at the ceremony. Instead, Jane the Virgin actress and Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez was on stage presenting the list of nominees. That’s right: The organization mixed up the Ugly Betty alum with Rodriguez — not just once, but in three separate tweets. (Read More)
University of Delaware gave its students over $400 to buy ammunition.
At the University of Delaware, members of the Students for the Second Amendment Club aren't just having discussions on the gun-regulation debate; they are learning, as club president Tyler Yzaguirre told Delaware's News Journal, "responsible firearm ownership, and we have to do this by learning how to load, shoot, and aim a firearm. One of the components of that is buying ammunition." So they requested that the university purchase bullets. (Read More)
Amazon expanded its one-hour alcohol delivery to Manhattan, with more cities to follow.
After announcing its Seattle-exclusive one-hour alcohol delivery back in August, Amazon is rolling out the service to the Big Apple. Manhattan Amazon Prime Now users can now order beer, wine, and/or spirits through the subscription service, with one-hour delivery costing an additional $7.99 and two-hour delivery coming free. (Read More)
The hit podcast Serial is back with a new season about U.S. Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl.
After introducing listeners to the convoluted and captivating case of Adnan Syed, and the murder of his former girlfriend Hae Min Lee, Serial is back. This time, it's exploring the controversial “desertion” case of Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl. The breakout podcast’s new season features Bergdahl talking publicly for the first time on his mysterious disappearance from an Afghanistan Army outpost and his five-year captivity — the longest of any other U.S. citizen — under the Taliban. (Read More)
Amy Schumer, Jennifer Aniston, and other celebrities joined the call to end gun violence in a new PSA.
After a Louisiana man opened fire during a screening of Trainwreck, killing two women and injuring nine other people, Amy Schumer has become a strong public proponent of gun control. The comedian’s latest plea is in Everytown for Gun Safety’s powerful new video, which features fellow actors Julianne Moore, Kristen Schaal, Sofia Vergara, and Sarah Silverman, plus President Obama himself. (Read More)
Jared Leto is suing TMZ over that leaked video where he disses Taylor Swift.
Jared Leto has filed a lawsuit against entertainment site TMZ for publishing a video he alleges was obtained illegally. TMZ's parent company, Warner Bros. Entertainment, is also named in the suit. According to court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, TMZ is accused of publishing the controversial video, which shows the actor making negative remarks about Taylor Swift's album, despite knowing it had no rights to the footage. (Read More)
Friday pro tip: You can open a wine bottle with almost ANYTHING.
