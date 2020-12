Karaoke Mics To Custom Jewelry: The Best 29 Gifts Under $29 At Nordstrom Rack

This holiday season, Nordstrom Rack is making it easier than ever to meet your thriftiest thresholds with its wide range of affordable gifts. Plus, with major sales happening now through the end of the holidays, certain designer items you'd never expect to meet your criteria are landing under your lowest price limits. From kitschy karaoke mics to timeless stud earrings to high-tech toothbrushes, we rounded up the best 29 gifts under $29 available at Nordstrom Rack right now.