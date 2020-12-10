Karaoke Mics To Custom Jewelry: The Best 29 Gifts Under $29 At Nordstrom Rack

When it comes to holiday gift shopping, we tend to filter by price limit: $25 for your inner circle's annual Secret Santa exchange, $10 for a round of White Elephant with your co-workers, and so on. But, rather than restricting us, these limitations actually end up working in our favor, inspiring even more creativity and personalization than simply cashing out on the latest $400 trendy gadget à la "World's Best Boss", Michael Scott.
This holiday season, Nordstrom Rack is making it easier than ever to meet your thriftiest thresholds with its wide range of affordable gifts. Plus, with major sales happening now through the end of the holidays, certain designer items you'd never expect to meet your criteria are landing under your lowest price limits. From kitschy karaoke mics to timeless stud earrings to high-tech toothbrushes, we rounded up the best 29 gifts under $29 available at Nordstrom Rack right now.
