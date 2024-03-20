What R29 Editors Are Shopping From Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

When the words “Amazon” and “sale” appear together, it’s usually in the context of Prime Day, Amazon’s two-day online shopping extravaganza that’s swelled in recent years to an internet-wide occasion of its own. However, depending on how much time you spend online shopping (no comment), you may or may not be aware that Amazon actually hosts sales year-round. They’re not especially often, so when they do take place, we can’t help but pay attention. So when Amazon announced its inaugural Big Spring Sale, we wasted no time in scouring the deets for what to expect.
As the name suggests, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, taking place March 20 through March 25, spotlights seasonal items like spring fashion, outdoor furniture, home and garden décor, along with deals on skincare, cleaning gadgets, and more. Discounts go up to 50% off, so if you’re looking for a spring refresh, you found it. Keep clicking to see what R29’s savvy team of shopping editors has in their carts.
