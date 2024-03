Everlane’s First Collab Is Here — & R29 Readers Get To Shop It Early

We’ve got some big news, and you’re the first to hear it. So listen closely because Everlane is launching its first-ever collaboration and Refinery29 readers can shop it early… as of today! The sustainable fashion brand just announced its collection with Portuguese, London-based design duo Marques’ Almeida , and it's even more eco-friendly than you thought.Everlane challenged the cutting-edge designers to create a fashion-forward collection made entirely from Everlane’s deadstock. “When thinking about how to meaningfully use our leftover fabrics while celebrating our hero pieces in an unexpected way, we thought that a collaboration with designers who can bring a new perspective to our classic designs would be a really inspiring solution,” Everlane Chief Creative Officer Mathilde Mader said in a press release.The 12-piece collection uses leftover denim patchwork pieces , respun satin viscose, sustainable alpaca yarn, and more to create elevated everyday styles inspired by iconic Everlane products. From the top-rated Relaxed Oxford Shirt and iconic Way-High Jean to the best-selling Alpaca Crew , Marques’ Almeida helped reinterpret these pieces with a twist.Scroll on to view the Everlane x Marques' Almeida collaboration , and to be one of the first to shop the limited-edition collection ahead of its official launch on March 24.