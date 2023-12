5 Brands That’ll Make Plus-Size Holiday Dressing A Breeze This Season

On the style front, Rebdolls’ styles are fun and fashion-forward, with pieces meant to show off curves instead of hide them. They have a lot of great holiday-ready dresses and separates, and I find their fit to be really good for the more affordable price point. I love that this sequin number has a soft stretch lining — perfect for a party where you plan to be on the dance floor — and a fringe hem that demands that you get out there and shimmy. I am typically an 18/20 or 2x, and I found this dress to be true to size. One thing to note: For this dress (or any sleeveless sequined piece, really), the sequins can scrape the inside of arms a bit with wear so you may want to add a jacket or a layer with sleeves.