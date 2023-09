Houston, She’s Home: Why Beyoncé’s Hometown Tour Stop Made Me Want To Move Down South Again

The warm hometown vibes continued as I checked into my hotel, The Laura . The staff was beyond friendly and accommodating, not because they had to be but because they really seemed to love what they do. That energy was most definitely transferred to me. To prepare myself for the greatness that is Beyoncé, I decided to treat myself to their spa, and baby? They didn’t miss! I could feel the love vibrating through the masseuse’s fingers, and each soft touch was almost as if she knew I was on the brink of a major life change. But this wasn’t the first or the last time during my visit that I felt the love and support from Black women. There might be something in the air in Houston ; it seemed as though wherever I went, a Black woman was shouting an enthusiastic “okay, girl” or a heartfelt “yassss!” at every turn. These spirit builders pulled me into the culture even deeper by feeding a need in me that I didn’t even know I’d been missing all this time while living in NYC: support and safety. The thought of complete strangers being genuinely thrilled by my existence warmed my heart. At that point, I was sold. Maybe Houston could be a real home for me.