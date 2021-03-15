Hot Girl Summer Lives On — Word To Megan Thee Stallion

After one of the most successful (and stressful) years in her career, all of Megan thee Stallion's hard work has paid off, earning her one of the most important awards of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. And a win for Meg is also a win for us, because it means "Hot Girl Summer" lives on.
The show just started, but Megan is already winning big at the 2021 Grammys. The Houston rapper has already taken home the award for Best Rap Performance for her "Savage" remix with Beyoncé, and she has also won the honor of being named the Academy's Best New Artist. Megan was able to accept the award for the latter in the person, taking the stage to share a tearful speech.
"First of all, I want to say everybody is amazing," she said to the crowd, eliciting cheers from fellow nominees Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus. "Every artist that was nominated for this award is so amazing,"
"Secondly, I really just want to thank God, because thank you for putting life into my body for me to be able to even be here today," Megan continued. "I want to say thank you for always being with me, being by my side."
There are two more major categories for Megan to possibly win tonight; she's still up for Best Rap Song and Record of the Year. But even more excitingly, the rest of the night might be bringing us a surprise continuation of the summer 2019 anthem, "Hot Girl Summer," which featured Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj. The rapper's earlier appearance on the Grammys red carpet hints that part two of the Billboard chart topper may be on the way.
"I really like to surprise the Hotties, so I will say y'all just better be ready for 'Hot Girl Summer Part 2'," she teased in conversation with E!'s Giuliana Rancic.
Summer is months away, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed that part two is happening tonight, when Megan takes the stage to perform at the Grammys for the very first time. Hotties, get those knees ready — it's our time to shine.