There is something undeniably mesmerizing about horror stories from the publishing industry, and The Devil Wears Prada set a pretty high bar back when it was released in June 2006. Now, 10 years after the fact, the movie — which helped catapult Anne Hathaway into a new circle of fame — is still the standard for what it means to work under a truly terrifying tyrant. (Horrible Bosses tried. But it didn't have Miranda Priestly to strike true fear into our hearts.)



Here's the thing, though. While we love The Devil Wears Prada, some things about the movie don't exactly map the realities of a publishing assistant's life — or anyone's life in New York City right after college, for that matter. We know, we know: It's a movie. But some bits and pieces are just so wildly wrong that we feel like it's time to set the record straight once and for all. To that end, we've collected some of the most egregious lies that The Devil Wears Prada told us. Of course, let the record show that we'll still be gleefully watching this film for years and years to come — and taking great pleasure in all its decadent truth-stretching.



