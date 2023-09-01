From And Just Like That To Bottoms: Why Plaid Is Film & TV’s Go-To Look Right Now

“Plaid is bold, but it can also be subtle,” says Rogers. In And Just Like That, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) wears plaid at her lowest and highest points. In the midst of a breakup and divorce, she’s swathed in a hodgepodge of tartan and checks on a boxy wool jacket and fringed scarf, both by Cotélac, as she abandons the townhouse she previously shared with Steve (David Eigenberg). “She was bouncing around between apartments, and that combo just looked like a real Miranda mish-mosh,” says Rogers. Later in the season, Miranda turns the narrative around when she dons a chic blue-and-red checked wool coat by Marella for what she thinks will be a hot date.