Upon my rewatch, whenever the two got into an argument, I could see where both parties were coming from, though Chanel’s shopping spree definitely seems more like an overreaction today. Perhaps it’s because I’m probably close to Juanita’s age in the movie (*shudder*), but I empathize with her a bit more. Maturity and life experience have taught me that she probably just needed a damn break from her talented-but-very-dramatic daughter. Even so, Juanita has to learn how to implement boundaries of her own, which would hopefully begin with — at the very least — not going through her daughter’s closet without permission.