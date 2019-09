Doesn't every girl dream of getting married in Paris? (Ok, maybe not every girl, but this girl sure does.) Well, The Real co-host and former Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon just tied the knot in the City of Love with gospel singer and producer Israel Houghton. E! reports that the celebration went down earlier today at the Hotel Plaza Athénée. There were about 70 guests in attendance, including Bailon's The Real co-hosts Loni Love, Tamera Mowry, and Jeannie Mai, of course: