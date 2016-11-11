Doesn't every girl dream of getting married in Paris? (Ok, maybe not every girl, but this girl sure does.) Well, The Real co-host and former Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon just tied the knot in the City of Love with gospel singer and producer Israel Houghton.
E! reports that the celebration went down earlier today at the Hotel Plaza Athénée. There were about 70 guests in attendance, including Bailon's The Real co-hosts Loni Love, Tamera Mowry, and Jeannie Mai, of course:
Fun facts: Their rehearsal dinner happened the night before at the restaurant Ferdi, where the couple first met nearly 10 years ago. The new Mr. and Mrs. Houghton also got engaged in Paris back in August. And she told E! that she wasted no time wedding planning. "I got engaged in Paris and I had a flight home back to L.A.— it's a very long flight — I pretty much planned the whole wedding on the plane ride home, so I'm good!"
Le sigh. Congratulations to the newlyweds!
