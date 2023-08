Ring Watches Are The Unexpected Timepiece You Need In 2023

It’s now been over six months since I got the watch ring, and not a week goes by when I don’t wear it. Its antique aesthetic, coupled with the androgynous style that allows me to channel some of my great fashion icons — including the salseros Frankie Ruiz and Hector Lavoe, who were known for wearing multiple thick gold rings at a time, as well as the entire cast of The Sopranos . Plus, I’m able to literally tell time without having to wear a wrist watch, an accessory I’ve always loved as a style concept but not a practical necessity. I’ve also found that it’s a great conversation starter, since most people in 2023 are not familiar with this antique concept.