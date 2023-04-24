Reformation Just Launched Its First Line Of Handbags

Thanks to its breezy California aesthetic and sustainability-first mindset, L.A.-based brand Reformation has become the go-to fashion brand for laid-back summer dresses, dreamy wedding looks, chic festival outfits, and everything in between. The next stop in its style takeover? The handbag category.
Today, the label is debuting its first-ever line of bags. Launching with a campaign fronted by Daisy Jones and the Six star Camila Morrone, the range includes three purse shapes, as well as different sizes and array of colors, made from Italian and German leather and are designed to last through continuous wear and ever-changing trends.
Silhouettes include Chiara, a geometric bag that can be worn on the shoulder or wrist; Rosetta, a classic rounded shoulder bag with a magnetic closure; and Vittoria, a fit-it-all slouchy tote bag. Prices range from $248 to $698, and the collection will be available both online and in stores. The brand also plans to add more pieces to the collection every month.
This is just the latest move in Reformation’s expansion beyond the clothing that earned it a cult following. In 2021, it launched its own line of shoes. Shop the handbag collection now.
