Come warmer weather, a note of whimsy will also permeate the style front just in time for wedding season. "This season... speaks to the dreamier side of spring," says Brigitte Chartrand, vice president of womenswear buying for SSENSE. "Luxe fabrics and textures and ornamental details deliver a more playful, non-traditional approach to eveningwear." Of special note are sheer fabrics. "There was a big focus on skin on the runways with barely-there sheer and translucent fabrications," says Roopal Patel, SVP, fashion director at Saks. This airiness will be reflected in colors as well. "From turquoise blues and bubblegum pinks to citron yellows, the spring season is dialing up on these playful sherbet shades," says Caroline Maguire, Shopbop fashion director.