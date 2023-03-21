Every season, a new selection of soon-to-be bestsellers hits our favorite fashion retailers. With so many spring 2023 trends and products to keep up with, it’s hard to know what to “add to cart.” In our New Arrivals series, we consult the buyers, editors, and fashion insiders at our go-to shopping destinations to find out their best bets for the season’s wardrobe essentials.
With spring officially here, there's no better time to make room for new warm-weather styles. First up on the list of must-have trends, according to fashion experts? Utility fashion.
"Utilitarian detailing infiltrated the majority of SS23 collections with oversized pockets and cargo styles," says Holly Tenser, buying manager for ready-to-wear at British fashion boutique Browns. Rickie De Sole, women’s fashion director at Nordstrom, agrees. "We’re loving this idea of the 'New Uniform' — practical functionality and relaxed tailoring combined for a polished uniform of elevated basics with subtle Y2K details," De Sole says. "Think: great cargo pants, poplin, shirting, soft suiting, and beyond." This also includes spring's go-to outerwear. "The leather jacket is a perennial favorite, and for spring we love the vintage-inspired moto jackets," says Libby Page, market director at Net-A-Porter.
Until it's time to pull out the summer dresses, maxi skirts will be everywhere. "After seasons of minis getting more micro, hems are dropping to the floor," says Celenie Seidel, senior womenswear lead at Farfetch. "A nice nod to 1990s minimalism, this vibe shift presents the opportunity to experiment with a fresh new styling approach for the season."
Come warmer weather, a note of whimsy will also permeate the style front just in time for wedding season. "This season... speaks to the dreamier side of spring," says Brigitte Chartrand, vice president of womenswear buying for SSENSE. "Luxe fabrics and textures and ornamental details deliver a more playful, non-traditional approach to eveningwear." Of special note are sheer fabrics. "There was a big focus on skin on the runways with barely-there sheer and translucent fabrications," says Roopal Patel, SVP, fashion director at Saks. This airiness will be reflected in colors as well. "From turquoise blues and bubblegum pinks to citron yellows, the spring season is dialing up on these playful sherbet shades," says Caroline Maguire, Shopbop fashion director.
In terms of accessories, ballerina-style flats will continue to lead as one of the top shoe trends of 2023. "Ballet flats are a perfect transitional shoe choice as we head into the spring season," says Marissa Galante Frank, accessories and beauty fashion director at Bloomingdale's. "They are sophisticated enough to wear at the office and comfortable enough to wear on the weekend." Ahead, our favorite spring pieces to add to your shopping cart now.
The Color Yellow
"From ready-to-wear to shoes and handbags, yellow was a consistent theme in Spring 2023 shows. Wear head-to-toe for an instant mood boost, or just a pop with a yellow accessory. From soft butter to a deep marigold, there is a flattering choice for everyone." — Jodi Kahn, VP of luxury fashion at Neiman Marcus
Ballet Flats
“Ballet flats are definitely here to stay as our customers look for more dressed-up styles to complement their hybrid lifestyles. We have grown the category by 84% for SS23." — Liane Wiggins, head of womenswear at MatchesFashion
Sheer Fashion
"What I love about the sheer dressing trend is the ability to style items in so many ways for whatever comfort level of sheer works for you. [Personally] I love a great sheer lace dress over some jeans with a fitted white tank but love all the women I see proudly rocking the look with just a bra and panty." — Anu Narayanan, chief merchandising officer at Anthropologie
Denim Reinvented
"Denim was a major trend on the Spring/Summer runways, with a focus on head-to-toe denim looks and plays on texture and details like patchwork and rhinestones. There are so many fun and novel ways to wear denim for any and every occasion this season." — Roopal Patel, SVP, fashion director at Saks.
White Dress
"Attention is shifting from the LBD [little black dress] to the LWD [little white dress] just in time for spring. These fresh silhouettes are perfect for any warm-weather activities, from a picnic in the park to the first family barbecue of the season." — Caroline Maguire, fashion director at Shopbop
Utility
"We are seeing utility continue after the rise of cargo pants this fall. The trend has expanded into skirts, dresses, and outerwear, making it a great transitional trend as the weather gets warmer." — Arielle Siboni, ready-to-wear fashion director at Bloomingdale’s.
Super XL Totes
"Using the recent FW23 shows as a trend preview, we’re due to see giant totes rise in popularity. Well-timed with the weather becoming warmer, these very accommodating styles are prepped and ready to haul beach supplies when summer hits." — Celenie Seidel, senior womenswear lead at Farfetch
Embellishments
"Sequins, beading, and intricate needlework considered traditionally applicable for evening feel fresh and exciting for daywear come spring. Take cues from the Valentino Spring runway and pair an embellished skirt with a simple tee or button-down shirt." — Rickie De Sole, women’s fashion director at Nordstrom
Biker Jackets
"Biker jackets are leading the new-grunge trend for spring and summer, with Courrèges, Chloé, and Gucci offering up some incredible takes on the nostalgic style." — Holly Tenser, buying manager for ready-to-wear at Browns
Statement Workwear
"Our collective return to the office is marked by a fresh take on corporate tailoring that features timeless garments like the crisp button-up and blazer that have been reworked into unique statement pieces." — Brigitte Chartrand, vice president of womenswear buying for SSENSE
Shield Sunglasses
"Oversized shield sunglasses were all over the Spring and Fall '23 runways, making them the perfect new shape to invest in. Shields are functional and keep you protected from the sun while exuding an innate coolness." — Marissa Galante Frank, accessories and beauty fashion director at Bloomingdale's
The Color Purple
"From lavender to deep violet, purple is having a moment this spring. We saw a wide range of shades, so pair your favorite with black for maximum impact and a more transitional moment, or pair with other pastels for a softer, romantic color story." — Jodi Kahn, VP of luxury fashion at Neiman Marcus
Midi & Maxi Skirts
"Skirts are having a moment — from trouser-inspired looks to my fave denim midi and a '90s-bias throwback skirt — as the new seasonal must-have item. There are so many ways to wear them, from weekend casual to night-out and around the office." — Anu Narayanan, chief merchandising officer at Anthropologie
Bubble Hem
“The bubble hem has had a resurgence this season with highlights from Khaite, Proenza Schouler, The Meaning Well, and Simone Rocha. We loved Cecilie Bahnsen’s voluminous bubble dress paired with Asics trainers, which will be launching exclusively at MatchesFashion this spring." — Liane Wiggins, head of womenswear at MatchesFashion
