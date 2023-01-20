Swapping Clothes Isn’t Just Fun — It’s Community Care

At our clothing swaps, we tell people to take what they need and leave what they can. We get people that come out of necessity, but we also understand it’s a fun way to revitalize your wardrobe. There’s an understanding among everyone who gets priority. People also understand that this is a place where they can donate their clothes once they’ve outgrown them or no longer want them, which creates a sustainable cycle. A lot of our community members also become interested in becoming part of the process. We get so many volunteers to help us sort clothes. When it comes to mutual aid, we center on the idea that it’s solidarity, not charity. Everyone feels empowered and respected.”