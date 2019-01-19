3 Vegan Recipes With No More Than 5 Ingredients

Struggling a little with Veganuary?
Perhaps your local shop isn't equipped with all the ingredients you've been coming across in your new recipe books; perhaps the recipes you're looking at just seem like too much effort. Either way, you're fast losing interest in the whole thing.
Enter So Vegan in 5, written by IRL couple Roxy Pope and Ben Pook who have been vegan for six years. Their book is made up of super simple (but very impressive-looking) recipes that have no more than five ingredients each.
So if you're looking to simplify your Veganuary just a little, click through to find three of their best recipes.