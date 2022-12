This speaks to the highly versatile, “no rules applied” mindset of 2020s fashion that emerged post-pandemic. “There are so many facets of what the 2020s fashion looks like,” says Becker. “But the overall notion is about making [style] look easy, but also having it look elevated.” Take, for example, Anne Hathaway’s hot pink Valentino look in Rome and Rihanna’s Alaïa coat dress , which celebrity style expert Cindy Conroy believes are some of the most influential looks of 2022. While Hathaway’s outfit included sky-high platforms and a glittery frock, the ensemble carried a monotone ease. Meanwhile, Rihanna’s robe-like red dress looked equal parts comfortable and glamorous. This was only one of the multihyphenate's masterclass looks this year, with the Savage X Fenty founder delivering unapologetic ensembles that defied what maternity style could look like going forward.