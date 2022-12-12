Aviator Jackets Are The Winter Trend Urging Us To Take Flight

This year, outerwear trends have been defined by statement-making jackets. And while biker chic styles ruled the fall, winter will be the season of the aviator jacket.
For proof, take a look at the fall 2022 runways, which were filled with oversized, shearling-adorned jackets à la Top Gun. Then on TikTok, where searches for aviator jackets have grown over 800 million views.
With their protective shearling and oversized silhouettes, it seems fashion is signaling that it’s time to buckle up. After all, their roots in early 20th century military uniforms and their subsequent dominance in pop culture — including the Top Gun franchise — carry a deep association with high-risk adventure, or at least the promise of it. And there's no denying this year was marked by adrenaline. While the coronavirus pandemic is still here, the return of social events and travel ushered us to go, go, go! Naturally, fashion found a way to channel this need for speed, from dopamine-inducing bright colors and road-ready biker chic styles to sky-high platforms that put many on edge after years of flat footwear. Now, as aviator jackets take flight, the invitation to go forth with adventure is clear.
Thankfully, this classic staple is not new to many people’s wardrobes. Much like their biker relatives, aviator jackets are easily available at vintage and thrift stores, making them a more sustainable option for staying on-trend this season. Unlike 2022’s bikercore craze that really encouraged people to hit the gas pedal, both brands and street style darlings have offered a few options that take the aviator jackets into glam territory. Miu Miu, for example, showed cropped dark-hued versions, paired with leather skirts, as well as sequinned iterations, styled with sheer dresses. Burberry took a more classic approach in the form of a sleek, tan bomber jacket, paired with a matching maxi skirt and knee-high boots, while Dion Lee pushed the staple forward with furry fabric over the lapels and sleeves, paired with a cargo mini skirt. Creators like Alexandra Pereira have also taken advantage of the current UGG craze, matching their shearling detail with suede aviator jackets.
So, will you take off this season? If so, here are a few options to channel the trend.
