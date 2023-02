Shearling Jackets Are 2023’s Biggest Outerwear Trend

With their protective shearling and oversized silhouettes, it seems fashion is signalling that it’s time to buckle up. After all, their roots in early 20th-century military uniforms and their subsequent dominance in pop culture — including the Top Gun franchise — carry a deep association with high-risk adventure or at least the promise of it. And there's no denying this year was marked by adrenaline, the return of social events and travel ushering us to go, go, go! Naturally, fashion found a way to channel this need for speed, from dopamine-inducing bright colours and road-ready biker chic styles to sky-high platforms that put many on edge after years of flat footwear. Now, as aviator jackets take flight, the invitation to go forth with adventure is clear.