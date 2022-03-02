As the internet grew into the reference bank we know today, it was here, via dial-up modem initially, that I caught my first glimpses of the breadth of her career and all the moments that made Cher. First of all there’s the fashion: from the aforementioned "Believe" to everything she ever wore on The Cher Show and that Oscars dress – the one with the giant headpiece, the missing midriff and the caging across the chest, which will never, ever be close to being topped. From ultimate glamour to jeans, a heel and a straw cowboy hat at Studio 54 or styling herself at her home in Santa Barbara in the new UGG® campaign (of course Cher’s loungewear is the most glamorous), Cher has moved with, and defined, decades with her style. Despite being consistently the glitziest person on any red carpet, she’s never once looked overdressed, out of place or uncomfortable. Remember the time she arrived at the Grammys in a black wig and left a platinum blonde? It’s one thing to be a master of clothes but it takes an icon to be master of the wig. Cher’s constant evolution and commitment to bold style likely made me obsessed both with her and with fashion. And, dare I say it, drag.