What Lopez vs. Lopez Gets Right & Wrong About The Harms of Toxic Latino Masculinity

If we look back at how “The George Lopez Show” was all about George’s struggles with his fictional mother — a stand-in for the comedian’s grandmother who raised him in a loveless home, according to his own autobiography — it rarely dug deep into the harms George might have caused as a Latino father. This simply wasn’t a topic that was up for discussion back then, and today, it rarely is either. Mayan’s brutally honest approach to her own experience brings a breath of fresh air to this new series. I hope this continues to be true throughout the rest of the season.