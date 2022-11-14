What Lopez vs. Lopez Gets Right & Wrong About The Harms of Toxic Latino Masculinity

"It’s a pretty shocking statement to make within a culture that doesn’t always talk about the harm men cause in their families."
"It was strange and slightly out-of-touch to be tackling a decades-long complicated relationship via a medium where conflict must be resolved in a 25-minute episode."
"George and Mayan are funny, and they have undeniable chemistry. But this sitcom certainly raises the question of whether the harms of broken Latino masculinity can be repaired through comedy. Joking about trauma can be seen as a kind of deflection."
"It’s still lovely to see how George starts listening to his daughter and how Mayan starts listening to her father. They meet in the middle, modeling a heartening demonstration of intergenerational understanding that is essential to Latine communities."