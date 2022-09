These2Locas has been an incredible journey for both J-Gil and me. We first met at a party. A mutual friend introduced us by pointing out that we are both Afro-Latina. We immediately squealed together in joy. It was an instant celebration of knowing that we were not alone and are spiritual sisters who share this unique cultural experience. Soon after, we connected on wanting to tell our stories, both good and bad through a comedic lens. When you watch These2Locas, you are watching two women become friends and gaining perspective on some of the obstacles we faced. We’re learning about each other and from each other. The sketches we create around these experiences, the jokes we make, and how we use our bodies to tell our stories are all very therapeutic for us. Oftentimes, we learn that it is healing for our audience as well to know that they are also not alone. As we look to evolve These2Locas, we will explore the evolution of adult friendships and sisterhood as two Afro-Latinas who are still trying to figure what life is all about. And of course, we promise to bring big laughs and raw honesty that will continue to make our moms deeply concerned.