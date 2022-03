Susana Baca Preserves Afro-Peruvian History Through Song

Finding success in the music industry through folk genres and pro-Black lyrics wasn’t easy. Baca, who has been making music since the 1980s, remembers promoting her shows herself during her early years because the media refused to cover it . “I had to create an audience for myself outside of the country,” Baca says. And she did. In 2001, she received a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Tropical Latin Album for her album Canto. A year later, she won a Latin Grammy for Best Folk Album for her album Lamento Negro. That’s when her country started to finally pay attention to the genius in their own backyard. “They almost fell back. They didn’t know one of their own citizens would win a Grammy,” Baca, who is writing an autobiography, says. “There are people who are recently finding out about my talent and who I am as an artist.”