Susana Baca Preserves Afro-Peruvian History Through Song

In 2020, after winning Best Folk Album for A Capella at the Latin Grammys, Baca dedicated the win to young people building a better Peru for everyone. Similarly, Palabras Urgentes is for younger generations to learn and feel held. “A lot of people have written to me about the songs I gathered for this album and tell me that it brought tears to their eyes. They tell me the project is a comforting gift of light that brings salvation to its listeners,” she says. This is why, at the age of 77, Baca continues to make music. It saves her and her audience. “That’s what music is to me, and I will keep creating it until my last breath.”